Rangers Top Astros in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) _ The Texas Rangers easily took the opener of their three-game series with the Astros at St. Petersburg as Shin-Soo Choo homered and had four RBIs in a 12-2 pounding of Houston. Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer before an announced crowd of 3,485 at Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays. Hurricane Harvey forced the Astros and Rangers to take their three-game series to Florida.