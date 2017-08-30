Rangers Top Astros in St. Pete

Rangers Top Astros in St. PeteSports Wednesday, August 30th, 2017
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) _ The Texas Rangers easily took the opener of their three-game series with the Astros at St. Petersburg as Shin-Soo Choo homered and had four RBIs in a 12-2 pounding of Houston. Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer before an announced crowd of 3,485 at Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays. Hurricane Harvey forced the Astros and Rangers to take their three-game series to Florida.
