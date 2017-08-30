Problems With August Vehicle Registration Renewals Thanks To Harvey

If your vehicle registration expires at the end of August, and you recently mailed your renewal to the tax office or completed it online, your new sticker may be stuck in Houston for several days or weeks.

Kristy Roe, Tax Assessor Collector at the Brazos County Tax Office, said they can check if your renewal has been processed.

If it has, you can get a replacement sticker for a fee of $6.50. If you renewed online, you can use your receipt as proof for up to 31 days.

Roe said if you still need to renew, you can do it at the tax office or at any local HEB or Kroger store.

Here are the things you need to remember if you plan to use this service.

 Requires renewal notice from TxDMV

 Current registration cannot be expired

 All information on renewal must be correct

 Proof of Liability Insurance required

 Vehicle must have been inspected within previous 90 days

 New plates cannot be issued by subcontractors

The 5 day grace period is available for renewals at the grocery stores.

Click below to hear Kristy Roe visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

