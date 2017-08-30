An Old Scam Returns To College Station

From College Station police:

The College Station Municipal Court has recently experienced multiple reports from citizens who have received phone calls from individuals claiming that warrants were issued for their arrest. The caller in this scenario identifies them self as a member of a law enforcement agency.

This is a tactic often used by con artists to make it appear the victim is receiving an opportunity to send money to keep from being arrested. These con artists can sound convincing. They will use fake names and bogus identification badge numbers.

If you receive a call from a person claiming to be with the College Station Police Department, Municipal Court or any other local law enforcement agency, you can call 979-764-3600 to verify this information.

As a reminder the College Station Police Department, or other law enforcement agencies, will never:

-Call to demand immediate payment, nor will the agency call about debts owed without first having mailed you a notice,

-Demand that you pay debts without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount owed, and/or

-Require you to use a specific payment method.

Report suspicious activity to College Station Police at 979-764-3600, Texas A&M University Police Department at 979-845-2345; or the Bryan Police Department or Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at 979-361-3888.