Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Wednesday, August 30th, 2017

Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed Hurricane Harvey, government assistance, his vote on Hurricane Sandy response in 2013, the postal service closures, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, August 30.

Click below to hear Bill Flores visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

BillFlores083017

