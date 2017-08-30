College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, August 30th, 2017
Karl Mooney, Mayor of College Station, discussed Hurricane Harvey’s impact on the city, new bylaws for Experience B/CS, the city’s relationship with Texas A&M University, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, August 30.
Click below to hear Karl Mooney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=118529
