College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

Karl Mooney, Mayor of College Station, discussed Hurricane Harvey’s impact on the city, new bylaws for Experience B/CS, the city’s relationship with Texas A&M University, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, August 30.

Click below to hear Karl Mooney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

KarlMooney083017