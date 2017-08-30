Home » Featured Stories, News » Brazos County State Lawmakers Speak At Chamber Luncheon

Posted by Featured Stories, News Wednesday, August 30th, 2017

State lawmakers representing Brazos County spoke to a full house at Wednesday’s economic outlook briefing, sponsored by the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce.

WTAW’s Scott Delucia moderated the discussion, involving Senator Charles Schwertner and Representatives John Raney and Kyle Kacal.

Click below to hear comments from the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce economic outlook briefing.

083017 Chamber economic outlook briefing

 

(L-R) B/CS Chamber of Commerce President Glen Brewer, WTAW’s Scott Delucia, State Representative John Raney, State Senator Charles Schwertner, Clint Cooper of Caldwell Companies, and State Representative Kyle Kacal.

-