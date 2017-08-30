Brazos County State Lawmakers Speak At Chamber Luncheon

State lawmakers representing Brazos County spoke to a full house at Wednesday’s economic outlook briefing, sponsored by the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce.

WTAW’s Scott Delucia moderated the discussion, involving Senator Charles Schwertner and Representatives John Raney and Kyle Kacal.

Click below to hear comments from the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce economic outlook briefing.

083017 Chamber economic outlook briefing