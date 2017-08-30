Home » Featured Stories, News » Armed Robbery at College Station Restaurant

College Station police responded to the Cici’s Pizza restaurant on Texas Avenue on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. for an armed robbery.

According to the report, two black men entered the store, which was closed for business, and began demanding money while pointing a pistol at several employees.

As they began to flee with an undisclosed amount of money, a struggle began between one of the suspects and an employee.

The employee was struck by the suspect and treated on the scene for a non-life threatening injury.

A search of the area for the suspects was unsuccessful.

The suspect descriptions are as follows:

Suspect #1
Black male, 20-30 years old, thin build
Black sweatshirt and a red colored mask on his face

Suspect #2
Black male, 20-30 years old, thin build
Gray sweatshirt and a red bandana on his face
Armed with a black semi-automatic pistol

