Armed Robbery at College Station Restaurant
Wednesday, August 30th, 2017
College Station police responded to the Cici’s Pizza restaurant on Texas Avenue on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. for an armed robbery.
According to the report, two black men entered the store, which was closed for business, and began demanding money while pointing a pistol at several employees.
As they began to flee with an undisclosed amount of money, a struggle began between one of the suspects and an employee.
The employee was struck by the suspect and treated on the scene for a non-life threatening injury.
A search of the area for the suspects was unsuccessful.
The suspect descriptions are as follows:
Suspect #1
Black male, 20-30 years old, thin build
Black sweatshirt and a red colored mask on his face
Suspect #2
Black male, 20-30 years old, thin build
Gray sweatshirt and a red bandana on his face
Armed with a black semi-automatic pistol
