Stay Out of Flooded Parks

Posted by Featured Stories, News Tuesday, August 29th, 2017

The city of College Station is asking listeners to stay out of city parks…especially Wolf Pen Creek park.

Parks and recreation director David Schmitz says it is a considered a hazard for those considering swimming, wading, or boating in the swollen creek and/or sliding down the hill by the amphitheater.

At all parks, not only is it a safety issue but it is also costly to replace damaged turf and other plant life.

Click below for comments from David Schmitz, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

082817-David-Schmitz.mp3

 

Screen shot from the Facebook page City of College Station government.

