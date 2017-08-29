How to Help Harvey Relief Effort

Shoe Angels is requesting new and gently used shoes and clothing. There will be a drop off station at CC Creations, The Warehouse at CC Creations and Maroon U on Holleman Drive in College Station Monday-Friday during store hours. https://www.facebook.com/shoeangelsBCS/

WC Tractor is taking donations of clothing, blankets, etc at all of our locations Brenham, Bryan, Navasota, Sealy & Temple. We also have a Go Fund Me page in efforts to help all of those affected in Houston. If you could please share this information we would gladly appreciate it. Here is the link to our Go Fund me and information- gf.me/u/cf584h

Crossing Place will be accepting all items. However, these are a few items that we are really searching for: water, granola bars, baby food, feminine products, diapers, blankets, towels, and toilet paper. Several volunteers will be making trips to Houston with their boats and trailers so that they can deliver our donated items. Trips will begin promptly at 3PM this afternoon. Our office is located at 400 Southwest Parkway and will be open until 7PM for any further donations.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4692 is now accepting donations to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The Post is located at 794 N. Harvey Mitchell Pkwy, Bryan, 77807. Donations may be dropped off after 1pm till 10pm. All donations welcome. The immediate needs are diapers, wipes, baby formula and food, unopened please. Children’s socks and underwear along with toothbrushes and medical gloves and hygiene items. If donating please have here by Friday night so they may be sorted and ready for delivery on Saturday. Thank you in advance for helping those in need.

Downtown Bryan will host several special activities during First Friday, including a hurricane relief effort for La Grange.

“Several communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey are fellow TDA members, and we felt it was important to support them during this devastating event,” said Sandy Farris, executive director of the Downtown Bryan Association. One of those member cities, La Grange, is experiencing catastrophic flooding after the Colorado River breached its banks early Monday.

“We will accept donations in the form of cash, check or credit cards at the Queen Theater to assist La Grange with everything from replacing school supplies, shoes and clothing for children who have lost their homes, to downtown businesses who need assistance with cleanup.” Farris said. The DBA will coordinate directly with the city of La Grange to insure that 100 percent of the donations reach those in need.

Bryan / College Station Caliber Collision Center is setting up to collect relief supplies for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

We will be collecting supplies as long as necessary and sending to the Houston area when it is safe to do so.

Items needed:

Bottled water

Canned foods

Baby wipes

Diapers

Formula

Blankets

Towels

Toothbrushes

General bathroom supplies.

Brad Chappell 979-324-6147

James Prescott 361-652-2744

Systems Office Furniture, located at 11997 State Hwy 30 College Station, TX 77845 (between William D Fitch and Harvey on highway 30), is taking donations through Friday. The office is open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Items needed:

Clothing, socks, shoes, underwear

Baby diapers

Pull ups

Baby Wipes

Unopened baby food and formula

Baby bottles

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Deodorant

Body Wash

Shampoo

Conditioner

Hair Brushes

Blankets

Towels

Feminine Products

Cleaning Supplies

Bottled Water

Medical Gloves

The AT&T location at 1801 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan Texas is accepting donations to aid the Houston/Corpus Christi area victims of Hurricane Harvey. We will be sending one of our representatives to the impacted areas in affiliation with local relief organizations (primarily Church Unlimited in Corpus Christi) to deliver all donated items. Please limit your donations to the following:

• Diapers (all sizes)

• Baby formula

• Baby toiletries

• Paper towels

• Trash bags (contractor grade)

• Canned Goods

• Adult toiletries

• Deodorant

• Body soap

• Toothpaste

• Shampoo

• Toothbrushes

• Water (cases of bottles)

• 20% off of phone charging cables purchased in store. Cables may then be donated to relief efforts.

• Accepting Micro-USB and Apple Lightning cables/car chargers as donations.

Contact Austin Higginbotham with AT&T for more info. 979-777-7000

Diaper Drive For Flood Victims

Want to help those who have been affected by the devastating floods from Hurricane Harvey? Many families in the Houston and surrounding area have been forced from their homes and are seeking refuge in temporary shelters. These families left most of what they own behind and are in need of basic essentials.

Kid to Kid Bryan/College Station will be accepting your donations of diapers and baby wipes now throughout the Labor Day holiday. We will either get these items down to Houston ourselves, or through another local partner who will be making deliveries to shelters in the Houston area.