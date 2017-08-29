Hurricane Harvey Re-Schedules and Re-Locates Games Across Sports

HOUSTON (AP) – Richmond’s season-opener at Sam Houston State, postponed by

Hurricane Harvey, will be made up Friday night at Baylor. The Spiders and Sam

Houston State were originally scheduled to open the season on Sunday night. The

game was postponed as Hurricane Harvey bore down on Houston with expectations of

widespread flooding that have proven true.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage and defensive end

J.J. Watt want to return to their city, which is swamped by floodwaters from

Hurricane Harvey. The Texans have been forced to relocate to the Dallas until

it’s safe to return. The team has held one workout at the practice facility of

the Dallas Cowboys and was planning another Tuesday.

HOUSTON (AP) _ The Houston Astros will host a three-game series against the

Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, because of flooding

in Houston caused by Hurricane Harvey. Both the Astros and Rangers flew to

Dallas after games in California on Sunday to await news of where the series

would be held. They’ll head to the Rays’ indoor stadium, where the Astros will

have “home” games far away from home.