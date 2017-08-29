Hurricane Harvey Re-Schedules and Re-Locates Games Across Sports

Hurricane Harvey Re-Schedules and Re-Locates Games Across SportsSports Tuesday, August 29th, 2017
HOUSTON (AP) – Richmond’s season-opener at Sam Houston State, postponed by
Hurricane Harvey, will be made up Friday night at Baylor. The Spiders and Sam
Houston State were originally scheduled to open the season on Sunday night. The
game was postponed as Hurricane Harvey bore down on Houston with expectations of
widespread flooding that have proven true.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) – Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage and defensive end
J.J. Watt want to return to their city, which is swamped by floodwaters from
Hurricane Harvey. The Texans have been forced to relocate to the Dallas until
it’s safe to return. The team has held one workout at the practice facility of
the Dallas Cowboys and was planning another Tuesday.
HOUSTON (AP) _ The Houston Astros will host a three-game series against the
Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, because of flooding
in Houston caused by Hurricane Harvey. Both the Astros and Rangers flew to
Dallas after games in California on Sunday to await news of where the series
would be held. They’ll head to the Rays’ indoor stadium, where the Astros will
have “home” games far away from home.
