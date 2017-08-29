FORMER TEXAS A&M WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACH WANDA BENDER PASSES AWAY

Former Texas A&M head women’s basketball coach Wanda Bender passed away at the age of 86 on August 23. Bender was the coach of the Aggies’ women’s basketball team from 1977-79.

Bender led the Aggies to two winning seasons, and the school’s only appearance at the SWAIA Regional Tournament in 1979. Her 1978-79 squad won 26 games, a school record that stood for 29 years, until it was broken by the 2007-08 Elite Eight squad. Over two seasons, Bender posted a .556 winning percentage, which ranks second among Texas A&M women’s basketball coaches. Overall, she posted a 45-36 record with the Aggies.

Bender, who was inducted into the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 2004, was an extremely successful high school coach, winning state titles at Jourdanton and Victoria. She also had coaching stints at Poteet, Tomball, Alpine, Snook, Cypress-Fairbanks, Kingsville and Pearsall. Bender won over 900 games at the high school level.

Services are planned at First Baptist Church of Poteet on September 2 at 10 a.m.

Services for Wanda Bender

Friday, September 1

Hurley Funeral Home

Poteet, TX

Visitation – 2-8 p.m.

Saturday, September 2

First Baptist Church of Poteet

Poteet, TX

Service – 10 a.m.