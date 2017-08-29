City of Bryan Announces Wastewater Release Took Place Last Weekend

From the city of Bryan:

It is estimated that more than 100,000 gallons of wastewater overflowed from the City of Bryan’s sanitary sewer system between Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27. Multiple wastewater overflows were experienced over the weekend after more than 12″ of rainfall impacted the city’s infrastructure by infiltrating private and public sanitary sewer lines. This estimated city-wide volume is reflective of all overflows occurring in Bryan’s three service areas: Burton Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP), Still Creek WWTP, and Thompsons Creek WWTP.

The down-gradients of the plants include Burton Creek to the Navasota River; Still Creek to the Brazos River; and Thompsons Creek to the Brazos River.

Inspection of the sanitary sewer system is underway. Cleanup will continue throughout the coming week.

There is no threat to the Bryan Public Drinking Water System as a result of these incidents. City crews are continually monitoring drinking water quality to ensure water quality standards are met.

To maintain the health and safety of our citizens, the City of Bryan has the following precautionary statements:

Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within ½-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.

If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Region 9 Office has been made aware of the incident.

Further information can be obtained by contacting the City of Bryan Public Works Call Center at (979) 209-5900.