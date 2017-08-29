Art Briles Won’t Get Job with Canadian Football League

Art Briles Won’t Get Job with Canadian Football LeagueSports Tuesday, August 29th, 2017
HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) _ The Canadian Football League and Hamilton Tiger-Cats
say former Baylor coach Art Briles will not be joining the team as an assistant
coach after all. The change comes less than 12 hours after the Tiger-Cats
announced that Briles would be joining head coach June Jones’ staff. The league
and team responded to public backlash toward Briles, who left Baylor amid a
sexual assault scandal.
Posted by Brad Mitchell on Aug 29 2017. Filed under Sports.