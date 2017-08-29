Another Collection For Storm Victims Hosted By Bryan Broadcasting, The Eagle, & KBTX

Bryan Broadcasting, The Eagle, and KBTX are hosting another collection for storm victims.

Thanks to Kent Moore Cabinets for providing a truck that will be parked outside our studios Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. and going until the truck is full.

The physical address of the Guaranty Bank building is 2700 Earl Rudder Freeway South in College Station, or just off the freeway at the Emerald Parkway/FM 2818 exit.

The Eagle and KBTX will be at Target stores in Bryan and College Station. Donations will be collected at those locations Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Here is the list of items to drop off for all three trucks going to Houston:

• Baby diapers

• Baby food

• Baby formula

• Adult diapers

• Wipes – baby wipes/regular wipes

• Towels

• Dog food

• Cat food

• Cat litter

• Snacks

• Bedding and pillows

• Feminine hygiene products

• Power strips

• Toiletries (toothpaste, tooth brushes, soap)

At the Bryan Broadcasting location, collections are also being accepted to send to storm victims in Rockport:

• Tarps

• Towels

• Bottled water

• Hand sanitizer

• Hand or baby wipes

• 5 gallon buckets

• Bleach

• Sponges

• Fold up broom and or mop

• Squeegee