UPDATE: Thousands Of Cruise Ship Passengers Still On The Gulf Includes WTAW’s Zach Taylor

Monday update:

The cruise ship WTAW sports director Zach Taylor is aboard is making a second trip to New Orleans, this time to unload and head home.

Zach sent us a text message Monday morning indicating he will either drive from New Orleans to College Station or will fly to Dallas then drive home.

Passengers were allowed off the ship on Saturday when it docked in New Orleans to refuel and restock.

Zach says they expect to arrive in New Orleans Tuesday afternoon.

Original story:

Thousands are on cruise ships in the Gulf of Mexico that not able to dock because of hurricane Harvey.

Among them are WTAW sports director Zach Taylor, who says instead of docking in Galveston on Saturday they are going to New Orleans for supplies.

Attitude among his fellow passengers appears to be pretty good, other than the frustration of not being able to reach their employers.

Zach’s only concern is what will become of his pickup, which is parked in Galveston.

The ship’s captain has not told passengers when they might return to Galveston.

Click below for comments from Zach Taylor, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.