UPDATE: B/CS Red Cross Opens Shelter At Central Baptist Church

Shelter opening announcement from the Brazos Valley Red Cross office:

The Red Cross has opened a shelter in Bryan for local residents affected by flooding and weather damage.

LOCATION: Central Baptist Church, Family Life Center (back section of the lot)

WHEN: Open Now

We are also accepting donations of ONLY bottled water and store-bought, sealed snacks for our shelter populations, 4244 Boonville Rd, Bryan – NO OTHER DONATIONS CAN BE ACCEPTED AT THIS TIME.

Saturday update from the Red Cross Heart of Texas Central and South Texas Region office:

Thanks to the phenomenal turnout of our community today at the Red Cross Shelter Training class, our local Red Cross team will be offering a second class:

DATE: Tomorrow – Sunday, August 27

TIME: 2-5 p.m.

LOCATION: Red Cross office, 4244 Boonville Rd, Bryan, TX

To RSVP, please call (254) 265-3311.

Original story:

With Hurricane Harvey making its way inland, the American Red Cross serving the Heart of Texas is looking for volunteers to staff shelters for storm victims over the next five days.

Training for new volunteers will be offered Saturday, August 26th at the American Red Cross office, 4240 Boonville Rd, Bryan, TX 77802.

Training will be from 9 a.m. until noon.

Upon completion of this training, volunteers will be official Red Cross shelter workers and will be trained to assist in the opening, organizing, operating and closing of a Red Cross shelter.

“When families across Texas need shelter, disaster relief and comfort, Red Cross volunteers are there to help them,” said Amy Grace, Executive Director of the American Red Cross serving the Heart of Texas. “Now more than ever, we need people in the community to step up and help their neighbors in need by becoming a Red Cross disaster volunteer and to provide relief for our current volunteers.”

Please RSVP to 979-776-8279.

Red Cross volunteer training is free and open to the public. A background check will be performed on every volunteer applicant prior to the training.

The Red Cross is already on the ground across Central and South Texas ready to assist residents impacted by flooding and storm damage, but more volunteers are needed.

All Red Cross services are free and available to everyone. Anyone affected by this weekend’s storms and needing assistance is highly encouraged to reach out to the Red Cross by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.