THANK YOU For Assisting Storm Victims!

Bryan Broadcasting, The Eagle, and KBTX thanks the scores of contributors who donated Monday afternoon to storm victims.

The original plan was for one truck from The Eagle to transport items, mostly for young children, to a Houston-area shelter.

But the turnout was go great The Eagle brought in a second truck, which was also filled with similar donations.

The second truck will be going to Rockport, which was the bulls-eye of Hurricane Harvey’s landfall.

Click below for comments from Bryan Broadcasting’s Katy Dempsey, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

082817 Katy Dempsey

Enjoy the photos from the collection site, outside of Crystal Park Plaza in College Station.