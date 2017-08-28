Monday’s Harvey Update

Rainfall at Easterwood Airport from Friday 10 p.m. through Monday 5 a.m. measures 12.38 inches.

Friday night rainfall was .02 inches.

Saturday rainfall was 4.67 inches.

Sunday rainfall measured 7.46 inches.

From the Brazos Valley Red Cross office:

The Red Cross has opened a shelter in Bryan for local residents affected by flooding and weather damage.

LOCATION: Central Baptist Church, Family Life Center (back section of the lot)

WHEN: Open Now

We are also accepting donations of ONLY bottled water and store-bought, sealed snacks for our shelter populations, 4244 Boonville Rd, Bryan. Emphasis from the Red Cross that NO OTHER DONATIONS CAN BE ACCEPTED AT THIS TIME.

Reminders of Monday and Tuesday school and government closings:

Brazos County offices are closed Monday.

Texas A&M has cancelled classes on Monday and Tuesday.

Blinn College has updated its notice to cancel classes on Monday and Tuesday.

Bryan and College Station ISD’s have cancelled Monday classes.

All city of College Station sanitation collections are postponed until further notice due to not having safe access to Twin Oaks Landfill. This includes commercial, residential, brush, bulky, garbage and recycling collections. For the same reasons, the city of Bryan has suspended both commercial and residential solid waste service for Monday. Monday’s residential routes will be serviced Friday, September 1, with Brush/Bulky Pick-Up serviced on Saturday, September 2, weather permitting.

College Station city offices, court, and utility customer service functions will be closed Monday. Any utilities issues should be reported to 855.528.4278.

All city of Bryan outdoor recreational facilities and parks remain closed until further notice due to the inclement weather. The Neal Recreation Center will be closed Monday, August 28. As of 7 p.m. Sunday, city of Bryan municipal offices, municipal court, and BTU will be open on Monday.

All fixed routes for Brazos Transit will be closed until 12 PM (NOON) Monday, August 28.

From The Associated Press:

HOUSTON (AP) _ The Latest on Tropical Storm Harvey (all times local):

4:25 a.m.

Harvey continues to head back toward the Gulf of Mexico at a slow pace.

The National Hurricane Center says in its 4 a.m. CDT update that the tropical storm that made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane, dropping heavy rain in the Houston area, still has sustained winds of up to 40 mph (65 kph) and is centered 20 miles (30 kilometers) east of Victoria, Texas, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) southwest of Houston. It continues to creep to the southeast at 3 mph (4.8 kph).

That means it remains virtually stalled near the coast and continues to drop heavy rain on the Houston and Galveston areas. In the past 48 hours, numerous spots in the region have measured more than 25 inches (64 centimeters) of rain.

The hurricane center says Harvey’s center was expected to drift off the middle Texas coast on Monday and meander offshore through Tuesday before beginning “a slow northeastward motion.” The center says those in the upper Texas coast and in southwestern Louisiana should continue to monitor Harvey’s progress.

___

3:38 a.m.

Houston officials continue to urge people to shelter in place and stay off flooded roadways as Harvey continues to batter the nation’s fourth-largest city.

Public Information Officer Keith Smith also says Sunday that rescue efforts continue and now are focused on those who feel trapped inside a home or building.

Smith says the city’s 911 emergency response system has been challenged by sharply increased call volumes since the tropical storm made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane. He says during a typical 24-hour period, the emergency response system receives about 8,000 calls. But during a 17-hour period following Harvey’s landfall, more than 56,000 911 calls were received.

___

2:11 a.m.

As the nation’s fourth-largest city braced for more rain and rescues, officials started releasing even more water from reservoirs overwhelmed by Harvey even though the move aimed at protecting downtown Houston could make already devastating flooding worse around thousands of homes.

The strategic engineering move began early Monday. Harvey, which made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and has lingered dropping heavy rain as a tropical storm, sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers who could not keep up with the constant calls for help.

Jeff Lindner, a meteorologist for the Harris County Flood Control District, says residents affected by the release should pack what’s needed and leave when the sun comes up.