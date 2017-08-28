Harvey To Blame For U.S. Postal Service Suspending Service To And From B/CS Until Further Notice

From the U.S. Postal Service:

Last updated Aug. 28, 2017, 5 p.m. ET Houston Industry Alert:

The Southern Area and Houston District are announcing the following update to impacts from Hurricane Harvey. All Priority Mail Express service to the following 3-Digit ZIP Codes: 770, 772, 773, 774, 775, 776 and 778 is suspended until Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Updated Closures/Impacted Offices are all Post Offices/Stations/Branches/Finance Units within the 3-Digit ZIP Codes of 770, 772, 773, 774, 775, 776 and 778 will suspend Retail Operations, Delivery Operations, BME Operations and Drop Shipments on Monday, August 28, 2017 until further notice.

Additionally, USPS has suspended retail operations, delivery operations, BME operations, and drop shipments at 17 locations. Nearly all are along or near the Gulf coast. An exception is the Iola post office.