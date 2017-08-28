City, County, & Business Officials Recap Harvey Response on The Infomaniacs

City, County, & Business Officials Recap Harvey Response on The InfomaniacsFeatured Stories, News Monday, August 28th, 2017
A variety of city, county, and business officials were on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs Monday morning recapping the weekend response to what is now tropical storm Harvey.
Click below for comments from Brazos County judge Duane Peters.082817-Duane-Peters.mp3
Click below for comments from Brazos County precinct two commissioner Sammy Catalena.082817-Sammy-Catalena.mp3
Click below for comments from Brazos County sheriff Chris Kirk.082817-Chris-Kirk.mp3
Click below for comments from College Station city manager Kelly Templin.082817-Kelly_Templin.mp3
Click below for comments from Bryan public works director Jayson Barfknecht.082817-Jayson-Barfknecht.mp3
Click below for comments from Rich White of H-E-B stores in the College Station/Bryan market.082817-Rich_White.mp3
