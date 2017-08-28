Brazos County Jail Now Hosting Inmates From Aransas County

From the Brazos County sheriff’s office:

On Thursday, August 24rd, 2017 an evacuation order was issued for Aransas County, Texas as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

Aransas County Sheriff Bill Mills ordered the evacuation of the County’s jail and contacted Sheriff Chris Kirk to arrange housing.

The inmates were transported to the Brazos County Detention Center late Thursday night.

A total of 104 inmates were evacuated on school buses and in multiple vans.

Brazos County Detention Personnel worked through the early morning hours Friday assigning housing, conducting medical assessments, and other essential tasks.

On Friday at approximately 10:00 am, the remaining forty inmates arrived and were processed into the Detention Center.

When assigning housing detention facilities commonly separate inmates by gender and risk level.

The process was more difficult with the inmates from Aransas County because more than half of them are Federal Prisoners that must be kept separate from County inmates.

The length of time in Brazos County could be limited to a few days, but will be contingent on whether the Aransas County Facility is damaged during the storm.

Brazos and Aransas Counties have participated in a mutual aid agreement for several years to house inmates at the Detention Center in Bryan in the event of an emergency.

Brazos County will provide housing, food, and basic medical services to inmates from Aransas County in the same manner that local inmates are managed.

Aransas County will pay $54.00 per day per inmate under the agreement and will provide staffing to supervise the inmates.

This is the first time the agreement was activated.