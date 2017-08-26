Lake Bryan Is Closed After Two Are Hospitalized Following A Near Drowning

From Bryan police:

On August 26, 2017 just before 6:00 p.m. a Bryan Police Officer was patrolling Lake Bryan when he was flagged down.

Two young adults, in their 20’s, were swimming in Lake Bryan.

An individual that was with them saw the two individuals in distress and swam out to rescue one of the victims.

The Officer who arrived rescued the other and treated them at the scene until medical personnel arrived.

Both victims were transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital and are both in critical condition.

From BTU (Bryan Texas Utilities), which operated Lake Bryan:

Due to the severe weather in Brazos County, and a concern for patron safety, Lake Bryan is closed until further notice. The grounds will be reopened when weather permits.