Thousands Of Cruise Ship Passengers Still On The Gulf Includes WTAW’s Zach Taylor

Thousands are on cruise ships in the Gulf of Mexico that not able to dock because of hurricane Harvey.

Among them are WTAW sports director Zach Taylor, who says instead of docking in Galveston on Saturday they are going to New Orleans for supplies.

Attitude among his fellow passengers appears to be pretty good, other than the frustration of not being able to reach their employers.

Zach’s only concern is what will become of his pickup, which is parked in Galveston.

The ship’s captain has not told passengers when they might return to Galveston.

Click below for comments from Zach Taylor, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.