Friday Update On Harvey’s Impact At Texas A&M Campuses

Friday update 11:50 a.m. from Texas A&M:

Due to inclement weather, Mays Business School MBA classes at CityCentre Houston are canceled at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 and all day on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Friday update 10:20 a.m. from Texas A&M:

Texas A&M University-College Station will remain open during the weekend, and will stay on schedule to begin classes on Monday, and officials will be monitoring inclement weather as Hurricane Harvey moves into the state.

For updates on the College Station campus, visit emergency.tamu.edu.

If you have student organization or club activities on campus in College Station this weekend, please check with your organization’s leadership for guidance.

The Texas A&M University-Galveston campus is currently closed for storm preparation. For updates on the Galveston campus, visit www.tamug.edu.

Several of the Texas A&M Health Science Center locations have campus closures. For information on these closures, visit https://www.tamhsc.edu/emergency/harvey-information.html.

Thursday’s news release from Texas A&M:

Texas A&M University’s main campus in College Station does not expect to close due to coming inclement weather brought on by Tropical Storm Harvey.

Therefore, continued move-in and other campus activities are expected to continue as scheduled.

But campus safety officials urge all travelers to the area to exercise extreme caution when traveling to the area in the coming days, especially due to flooding risks.

The National Weather Service predicts that Harvey will reach Category 3 strength before making landfall late tomorrow (Aug. 25).

Landfall is most likely to occur between Rockport and Matagorda with the strongest winds and worst flooding north and east of the point of landfall.

Confidence in the storm track before landfall is fair to good, and increasing by the hour. Confidence in the storm track after landfall is still poor, and landfall movement is expected to be slow and erratic.

If the storm track varies, local rainfall amounts could rise or fall significantly as compared to the current predictions.

River flooding is expected to be major or even at record levels between Lake Jackson on the northeast to Corpus Christi on the southwest.

Local rainfall estimates for the Bryan/College Station area are between 1 and 4 inches Saturday through Monday/Tuesday, although some area residents could see over 10 inches of rain.

This forecast will continue to change and shift as the storm begins to move through the state.

The campus community is urged to monitor local weather outlets as well as the Code Maroon Emergency Notification System for updates. Sign up for Code Maroon updates at https://codemaroon.tamu.edu.

For questions or more information, contact the Texas A&M Office of Safety and Security at 979-862-8115 or vpfa-sase-office@tamu.edu.