College Station Police Investigating Parking Lot Road Rage

From College Station police:

On 08/25/17, at approximately 1345 hours, officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct that occurred in the 500 block of Harvey Road, College Station, Brazos County, Texas.

During the subsequent investigation, officers learned the following:

At approximately 1330 hours, a male and female engaged in a verbal altercation over a parking issue.

During the altercation, the male driver of one of the vehicles brandished a handgun as he drove from the scene, placing the female in fear of imminent bodily injury.

Neither involved party sustained any injuries as a result of the incident.

The male suspect was described as a black male, approximately 30-40 years of age, wearing a black shirt and black pants, driving a red newer model Cadillac sedan.

This incident was an isolated event and the public is not in danger.

This case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division for further investigation.

Anyone with information please contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.