Brazos County Community Emergency Operations Center Friday Update

From the Brazos County Community Emergency Operations Center:

The Community Emergency Operations Center continues to monitor the situation.

Emergency officials are in regular communications with the National Weather Service and the State Operations Center regarding potential impacts to Brazos County.

We will continue to update the Brazos CEOC website as well as the Brazos CEOC social media accounts.

Police Services: All agencies have increased the number of staff or have staff on standby in case they are needed during the night and throughout the event.

Fire Services: All agencies have increased extra staffing to operate additional trucks, ambulances and boats in the event they are needed.

Utility Services:

Bryan Texas Utilities is prepared with additional standby and contract crews to address any outages that may occur as a result of Hurricane Harvey. Customers should be prepared for longer outage times due to the possible flooding and any road closures that may follow. Timely updates will be provided through BTU’s Facebook (@BryanTexasUtilities) and Twitter (@BTU_BryanTX) pages. Outages can be viewed at outages.btutilities.com. Customers are being asked to keep the emergency outage line clear so system operators can focus on communicating with linemen in the field. There is no need to call to report an outage—the customer’s meter will alert BTU when power is lost.

College Station Utilities: If you have an electric, water or wastewater outage or emergency, have your CSU account number ready and call 855.528.4278. https://blog.cstx.gov/2013/10/21/your-account-number-is-the-key-when-reporting-an-outage/ for more details.

Road Conditions: County Road and Bridge are on standby with satellite stations and are prepared to quickly deploy barricades as flooding occurs. For information about road closures visit: www.drivetexas.org (TxDot Roads) and https://brazoscountytx.gov/Index.aspx?NID=177. Bryan: Is currently working on a similar map for local roadways

City Services:

City of Bryan: To report city service-related issues, we encourage you to use the Help Bryan online form at www.bryantx.gov >. Your issue will be immediately entered into the system, expediting our ability to resolve it more quickly. Additional city crews have been placed on standby for this significant weather event. Equipment has been readied, fuel-storage tanks have been filled, and generators have been assembled to deploy as needed. Crews have been and ¬are continuing to clear drainage structures to allow storm water to drain. The Bryan Aquatic Center will be closed Saturday, August 26th, and Sunday, August 27th. At this time, city-provided services remain uninterrupted.

City of College Station: Appropriate crews are on standby and city services are not affected at this time. CSU crews are ready to go if the power goes out. Transportation and Police will be watching the roads. CSFD’s swift-water team is also on standby. The Community Picnic and Back to School Rally scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled. The Splash-In Cinema scheduled for Saturday at Adamson Lagoon has been cancelled. Refunds will be automatically processed. Adamson Lagoon will be closed all weekend. Please secure trash and recycling containers so they don’t blow or float way. Turn off irrigation systems.

School Districts:

Bryan ISD: District officials are closely monitoring the progression of this significant weather event. At this time, there are no changes to school start times or transportation services for students attending Bryan ISD.

College Station ISD: CSISD is monitoring the weather and potential impact of Hurricane Harvey. As of now, all CSISD activities this weekend will go on as scheduled, and classes will be held on Monday. Please monitor district and campus websites and social media, as well as local news media, for potential changes.

Texas A&M University: Texas A&M University-College Station campus will be open during the weekend, and remains on schedule to begin classes on Monday. Any changes to the Monday schedule will be announced on Sunday afternoon or evening. Additional information can be found at emergency.tamu.edu