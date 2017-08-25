95 Year Sentence For The Man Who Murdered The Marlin Police Chief

BELTON, Texas (AP) _ Jurors have ordered 95 years in prison for a man convicted in the 2015 fatal shooting of a Central Texas police chief who was off-duty and working security at a bar.

Derrick Wayne Gamble was sentenced Thursday in Belton. A Bell County jury a day earlier convicted the 26-year-old Gamble of murder in the death of Marlin police Chief Darrell Allen.

Investigators have said Allen in November 2015 was trying to detain Gamble, at a bar in Temple, when the police chief was shot. Allen was transported to a hospital and died more than a week later.

Marlin is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Temple.