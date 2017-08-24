Settlement Reached Between Bryan ISD And Expanding West Bryan Manufacturer

The Bryan school board has dropped its opposition to the expansion of a westside manufacturer over increased air pollution.

A settlement with Saint-Gobain Ceramics was unanimously approved Monday night following an executive session.

Board president Trey Moore says Saint-Gobain agreed to a 15 percent reduction in emissions for this and future expansions.

Moore also says the settlement calls for Saint-Gobain to make a $15,000 dollar payment to the district’s general fund for an educational component.

Click HERE to download a copy of the settlement, provided by Bryan ISD. through an open records request by WTAW News.

Click below for comments from Trey Moore following the August 21, 2017 Bryan school meeting.

Statement from Saint-Gobain Ceramics Bryan plant manager David Yandell:

“We are pleased that we have reached an agreement in principle with the Bryan Independent School District on a settlement with Saint-Gobain and that our air permit can move forward relative to our expansion at the plant.

We heard the concerns of the community and worked together with the board to reassure residents that our emissions will continue to be within levels of the plant’s air permit which are protective of human health and the environment.

We have been in Brazos County for more than 40 years and look forward to continuing our operations in Bryan for many years to come.

TCEQ has not issued the permit at this time, there is an administrative process that has to be satisfied before the permit is issued.

Actual work on the project would begin once that process is complete and our desire is to have the project operational by early 2019.”