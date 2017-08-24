MINTER MAKES MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUT

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Former Texas A&M standout A.J. Minter made his Major League Baseball debut Wednesday evening at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. The left-handed pitcher worked a scoreless ninth inning for the Atlanta Braves in their 9-6 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Minter retired all three batters he faced in the ninth inning, including two strikeouts in his big league introduction.

The 75th overall selection by the Braves in the 2015 MLB Draft, he became the 57th Aggie to make the Major Leagues. After not seeing any minor league action in 2015, Minter shot up Atlanta’s farm system the last two years.

Minter made four minor league stops in 2017 including Single-A Rome, Advanced Single-A Florida, Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett. He’s a combined 1-2 with two saves, a 3.33 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 24.1 innings in 26 appearances down on the farm.

Last season, Minter pitched in 31 minor league games, including 18 with Double-A Mississippi. He finished 1-0 with three saves, a 1.30 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 34.2 innings.

The Whitehouse, Texas-native went 5-0 with two saves, 69 strikeouts and a 2.02 ERA in 58.0 innings. As a freshman in 2013, he pitched in 26 games out of the bullpen, going 0-0 with a 4.85 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 13.0 innings. He was 3-0 with two saves, a 1.85 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 24.1 innings over 26 relief appearances. Minter was spectacular in four starts in 2015 before being forced to undergo Tommy John surgery. He was 2-0 with a 0.43 ERA and 29 strikeouts over 21.0 innings before being shut down.

Minter is the second Aggie to make their MLB debut this season. Kyle Martin made his debut with the Boston Red Sox in July. Minter is the ninth Aggie to see Major League action in 2017, joining Martin, Daniel Mengden, Tyler Naquin, Cliff Pennington, Justin Ruggiano, Ross Stripling, Michael Wacha and Alex Wilson. Texas A&M had three players make The Show in 2016 with Mengden, Naquin and Stripling all debuting. Martin is the 17th Aggie to make an MLB debut since 2000.

