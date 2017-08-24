Evacuation At Davila Middle School

Update from Bryan ISD:

At 1:11 p.m. the Bryan Fire Department has cleared students to return to class.

All students are returning to their classrooms, and those whose lunches were interrupted will be given an opportunity to eat.

The equipment malfunction appears (at least initially) to be an air handler unit in a utility or electronics closet (see attached photo).

Original story from Bryan ISD:

At approximately 12:20 p.m. today officials at Davila Middle School detected the presence of smoke in the building.

Staff pulled the fire alarm and immediately evacuated the school.

No students were injured and all students and staff are assembled outside the school.

The fire department is on the scene and is assessing the situation.

At this time the smoke appears to have been generated by an equipment failure in an electronics closet located in the middle of the school building.

Students are being moved to the air conditioned gym.

It is expected the students will be allowed to return to class once smoke evacuation fans are able to clear the building of smoke.