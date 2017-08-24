Home » Sports » Astros End Losing Streak Against Nationals, Rangers Beat LA in 10th Inning

Astros End Losing Streak Against Nationals, Rangers Beat LA in 10th Inning

Posted by Sports Thursday, August 24th, 2017

HOUSTON (AP) – Alex Bregman hit a three-run homer and Jake Marisnick and Max
Stassi added solo shots to help the Houston Astros beat the Washington Nationals
6-1. The victory snaps a nine-game losing streak to the Nationals and is just
Houston’s second win in the last 15 games against Washington.

 

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Adrian Beltre hit two early homers and the Texas Rangers
pushed three runs across in the 10th inning to beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-5.
Rougned Odor hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th and Robinson Chirinos and
Drew Robinson followed with RBI singles off Eduardo Paredes.

Posted by on Aug 24 2017. Filed under Sports.

-