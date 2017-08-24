Astros End Losing Streak Against Nationals, Rangers Beat LA in 10th Inning

Astros End Losing Streak Against Nationals, Rangers Beat LA in 10th InningSports Thursday, August 24th, 2017
HOUSTON (AP) – Alex Bregman hit a three-run homer and Jake Marisnick and Max
Stassi added solo shots to help the Houston Astros beat the Washington Nationals
6-1. The victory snaps a nine-game losing streak to the Nationals and is just
Houston’s second win in the last 15 games against Washington.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Adrian Beltre hit two early homers and the Texas Rangers
pushed three runs across in the 10th inning to beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-5.
Rougned Odor hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th and Robinson Chirinos and
Drew Robinson followed with RBI singles off Eduardo Paredes.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=118374
Posted by Brad Mitchell on Aug 24 2017. Filed under Sports.