Astros End Losing Streak Against Nationals, Rangers Beat LA in 10th Inning

HOUSTON (AP) – Alex Bregman hit a three-run homer and Jake Marisnick and Max

Stassi added solo shots to help the Houston Astros beat the Washington Nationals

6-1. The victory snaps a nine-game losing streak to the Nationals and is just

Houston’s second win in the last 15 games against Washington.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Adrian Beltre hit two early homers and the Texas Rangers

pushed three runs across in the 10th inning to beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-5.

Rougned Odor hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th and Robinson Chirinos and

Drew Robinson followed with RBI singles off Eduardo Paredes.