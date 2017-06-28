Tommy Wallis Vs. Bryan ISD Court Hearing Going Longer Than Planned

What was supposed to be a three hour hearing in Travis County district court Wednesday called by former Bryan school district superintendent Tommy Wallis against his former employer will continue Thursday at 1 p.m.

Wallis has not learned who gave documents to KBTX and The Eagle that were under court order to remain private.

Those documents included an ethics violations report that was critical of Wallis’s job performance in Bryan.

Wallis’s lawyers had time Wednesday to question two of five Bryan ISD central office administrators that were part of Wallis’s executive team. They were communications director Brandon Webb and assistant superintendent of business services Amy Drozd.

Webb and Drozd denied releasing documents protected by court order. Both also said they did not direct anyone else to release the documents and they did not know who released the documents.

Scheduled to testify Thursday are deputy superintendent of human resources Tim Rocka and associate superintendent of teaching and learning Barbara Ybarra.

Lawyers for Bryan ISD are fighting Wallis’s attempt to question a fifth member of the executive team, school district attorney Harry Wright Jr. The judge will make a decision on Thursday.

Two Bryan school board members are also scheduled to testify Thursday. They are current president Trey Moore and Doug Wunneburger, who was president when he told Wallis last September to consider accepting a voluntary separation agreement that eventually included a $83,000 dollar buyout.

Wallis is seeking criminal and civil contempt of court citations, jail time, and fines against Moore, Rocka, Drozd, Ybarra, Webb, and anyone else who released documents covered by the court ordered protection order.

The judge denied Wallis’s attempt to force testimony from the editor of The Eagle, Kelly Brown, and KBTX anchor/reporter/executive producer Rusty Surette. One of Wallis’s three lawyers said they may make another attempt.