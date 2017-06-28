Texas A&M’s Gibson Takes Bronze at U.S. National Championships

INDIANAPOLIS — Texas A&M graduate Sarah Gibson earned a third-place finish in the women’s 200-meter butterfly to highlight the Aggies’ first day at the Phillips 66 National Championships on Tuesday at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus.

Gibson, from San Antonio, Texas, took third in a time of 2:08.75. She was just .04 of a second behind the second-place finisher. She narrowly missed earning a spot on Team USA for the FINA World Championships, as the top two finishers in each race qualify for Worlds. Last month, Gibson earned her bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

Gibson’s former Southeastern Conference rival Hali Flickinger, who swam for Georgia, won in 2:07.60, and Dakota Luther took the final qualifying spot in 2:08.71. Incoming Aggie freshman Taylor Pike, from Bentonville, Ark., placed seventh in the “B” final of the 200 fly in a time of 2:12.07.

In other action, junior-to-be Claire Rasmus , from New Orleans, La., placed fifth in the 100 free “B” final in a time of 55.19 and incoming freshman Joy Field, from nearby Magnolia, Texas, took fifth in the 800 free in 8:33.95.