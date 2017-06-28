Property Tax Deadline this Friday

Two groups of property taxpayers are facing important deadlines this Friday.

Kristy Roe, Brazos County Tax Assessor Collector, said one group are those who came in last November and made a half payment. The second half payment is due Friday to avoid penalty and interest.

The second group is people who did not qualify for the half payment, but were still not able to pay in full.

Those taxpayers are already subject to penalty and interest for late payment, but on Saturday, an additional attorney fee will be applied.

Click here to find your balance and account information.

Click below to hear Kristy Roe visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

