Pit Stop In Bryan For Mayor Andrew Nelson

Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson was back in town long enough to preside at Tuesday night’s special meeting of the city council. Nelson finished attending his first national mayor’s conference, saying while he was not a voting member of any of the conference caucuses, but he said the contact with mayors around the country was extremely helpful to him.

While Nelson was at the mayor’s convention, the Texas A&M system announced it was recruiting companies interested in a public-private partnership to build and operate a data center on the RELLIS campus. Nelson says the council could bring back the topic of annexation in that area.