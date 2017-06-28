Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, June 28th, 2017
Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, sanctuary cities laws, recent Supreme Court rulings, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, June 28.
Click below to hear Bill Flores visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
