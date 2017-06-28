Bryan School Board Review Proposed Dress Code Changes

Bryan school board members voice no opposition to a pair of proposed changes in the district’s dress code.

recommendations presented at the June 26, 2017 Bryan school board meeting.

Human resources director Crystal Goodman says one recommendation is designed to do away with the problem of boys in the sixth through 12th grades wearing untucked shirts, which is against district policy and violations results in a disciplinary referral.

Boys would be required to wear shirts without tails, so the shirts don’t have to be tucked in. Specifically, shirttails “must be no longer than the tip of the longest finger with the student’s hand fully extended down the side of the student’s leg.

Another recommendation is allowing dresses, skirts, shorts, and skorts to reach the mid-thigh instead of the top of the knee.

Girls are not presently required to tuck in their shirts.

