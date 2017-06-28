Bryan City Councilman Ben Hardeman on WTAW

Single member district 5 Bryan City Councilman Ben Hardeman discussed possible annexation of the RELLIS campus, the city’s future relationship with Experience BCS, Downtown Bryan, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, June 28.

Click below to hear Ben Hardeman visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

BenHardeman062817