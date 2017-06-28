Arrest Follows Grand Jury Indictment For Two Bryan C-Store Armed Robberies

A Brazos County grand jury has issued a direct indictment, charging a Bryan man with the armed robberies of two Bryan convenience stores in the last four weeks.

22 year old Devante Jefferson is accused of the June 2nd robbery of the Easy Shop at Harvey Mitchell and LaBrisa, and the June 4thholdup at the E-Z Mart at Finfeather and Villa Maria.

According to online records, Jefferson was arrested a week after the indictment.

He is being held without bond in the Brazos County jail.