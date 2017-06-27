Indians rally past Rangers

Indians rally past RangersSports Tuesday, June 27th, 2017
Francisco Lindor, Lonnie Chisenhall and Carlos Santana each had three RBIs to help the Cleveland Indians rally from a seven-run deficit and beat the Texas Rangers 15-9 after manager Terry Francona left the game because he wasn’t feeling well. The Indians came back after trailing 9-2 in the fourth inning to avoid their first four-game losing streak since 2015.
Posted by Zach Taylor on Jun 27 2017. Filed under Sports.