Fatal Crash

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash, which closed the intersection at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Holleman Drive for about four hours Monday evening.

According to the College Station police report, a northbound SUV traveling on 2818 struck a car attempting a left turn in the intersection.

After the initial impact, the car struck another SUV parked at the light. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

Both drivers from the initial crash and a passenger in the car were transported to the hospital.

Both drivers were treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

The passenger, a 21 year-old woman, died. Her identity has not been released.

The driver of the car was issued a citation for failed to yield right of way- left turn. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The intersection was closed from 5:45 p.m. to just before 10 p.m. on Monday.