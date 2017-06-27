CS School Board Settles Federal Complaint And Approves New Hires

The College Station school board has settled a federal complaint filed against the district. Board vice president Jeff Harris made the motion following a 26 minute executive session at last week’s meeting. The settlement, which includes a condition of making no public comment about the complaint, was also approved by Valerie Jochen, Quinn Williams, and Michael Schaefer. A request has been made to the U.S. Department of Education to learn the nature of the complaint and the settlement.

Two assistant principal vacancies at College Station high school (CSHS) were filled at the last school board meeting. One of the two, Trae Davis, had been the Cougars boys golf coach. No replacement has been announced for the coaching vacancy. The board also hired Patricia Ayala from Mansfield to fill the other CSHS assistant principal vacancy.

And the board also approved the hiring of the district’s new director of child nutrition. Bridgett Goodlett was promoted to fill the vacancy with the retirement of long-time director Diane Dahm.