Bryan School Board Approves Hiring Outside Legal Assistance In The Lawsuit Filed By Former Superintendent Wallis

The Bryan school board has voted to hire outside legal assistance in the lawsuit filed against the district by former superintendent Tommy Wallis.

Monday’s four to nothing vote followed a 95 minute executive session that concluded a special meeting.

Doug Wunneburger read the scripted motion, calling on current superintendent Christie Whitbeck to negotiate what were described as “reasonable and necessary attorney’s fees”.

Also voting yes were Felicia Benford, Ruthie Waller, and Julie Harden. David Stasny was present when the private discussion began but was absent for the vote. Board president Trey Moore and vice president Mark McCall were not present.

According to online court records from Travis County, there is a hearing Wednesday afternoon to take up motions filed by Wallis involving allegations of contempt of court and to issue sanctions.

Wallis filed the original lawsuit in January in an effort to block the release of additional records that might include what was written about him by his former Bryan ISD leadership team. A hearing date to address the original lawsuit is set for October 2.