UPDATE: Final Action Taken On B/CS MPO Highway Plan

Update:

The MPO’s policy board voted to adopt the 2050 highway plan Monday with one change.

That was to drop a plan for a road south of the Museum of the American G-I to prevent it from interfering with their living history reenactments.

The policy board did not approve a request to drop a road that would impact residents of the Forest Lakes subdivision, which is located northeast of Highway 30 off Hardy Weedon Road.

Original story:

The Bryan-College Station’s metropolitan planning organization’s (MPO) policy board will consider adopting their 2050 highway plan Monday afternoon.

MPO executive director, Dan Rudge, says the final recommendations come after ten public meetings and more than 2,000 comments.

Rudge says the plan also takes into account what local developers might do in the year 2050, the future construction of Interstate 14 through the twin cities, the high speed bullet train between Houston and Dallas, and increased traffic on Highway 6 if a highway is built between Hempstead and Freeport if a deepwater port is built off the gulf coast.

Monday’s meeting includes another opportunity for public comment. Then the five member board can approve the plan as recommended, approve it with minor modifications, or return it to staff for further adjustment.

Monday’s MPO meeting starts at 2 p.m. in the Brazos County Commission’s meeting room, located inside the county administration building in downtown Bryan.

From the B/CS MPO, a list of frequently asked questions and answers:

Frequently Asked Questions About The Bryan/College Station MPO Major Thoroughfare Concept

1. What factors were considered in the development of the concept?

There were numerous factors that went into the development of the concept. The biggest issue was that our population is expected to more than double by 2050. We cannot move all of the new traffic generated by this population growth on our existing network. The new Interstate 14 (I-14) is to be routed through Bryan/College Station. To allow for safe and efficient movement of travelers on I-14, the outer loop was created. Freeport, Texas is making a push to become the primary deepwater port in Houston. If successful, State Highway 36 A will be developed and connect Freeport to State Highway 6 near Hempstead. How do we address all the additional freight traffic moving through our area? Finally, the potential exists for a high speed rail station nearby and the expected traffic traveling from that Station to Bryan and College Station would be significant.

2. Why is the concept important?

With the area population expected to double by 2050 it is important that we identify where new or expanded roads will be located. By adopting the map, the local governments in Brazos County can ask for land developers to dedicate the right-of way for the new or expanded roadways. This saves taxpayer dollars that can be used on other priorities.

3. Was the public involved in the development of the concept?

Yes. The MPO received over 2000 written comments and almost as many verbal comments. The committee tasked with developing the concept met after each one of the 10 public meetings to discuss how the concept should be modified to address these public comments. A large number of changes were made to address these concerns.

4. What roads are shown on the Thoroughfare Plan?

Only roads considered arterial or above are shown. The plan does not include collectors or local streets.

5. Are the dashed lines set “in stone”?

No. They can vary as much as a mile in any direction but typically will be moved to follow property lines or avoid environmentally sensitive areas.

6. One of the biggest issues faced in developing the concept was balancing urban growth and agricultural operations. How does the concept address this issue?

The committee did, whenever possible, move proposed roadways to agricultural operation property boundaries, especially for the outer loop freeway and the inner loop super arterial. However, that was not possible in all cases. In essence, the proposed roadways shown as major or minor arterials aren’t likely to be necessary unless the agricultural operation land was sold to a developer and the land use changes to residential and/or commercial uses. In that case, the proposed roadway would be necessary and the land developer would be required to dedicate a portion of the right-of-way. So the proposed roadway is an “insurance policy” for local jurisdictions to request right-of-way when the land use changes.