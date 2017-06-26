U.S. titles for Donavan Brazier and Ameer Webb, with Shamier Little runner-up

SACRAMENTO – Three more Aggie alums – Donavan Brazier , Shamier Little and Ameer Webb – qualified for the London World Championships with stellar performances on the final day of the USATF Championships held at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium.

Currently, Texas A&M will be represented at the IAAF World Championships, held August 4-13, by 11 athletes with ties to the track and field program.

The crew bound for London currently includes Donavan Brazier (US, 800m), Aaliyah Brown (US, 4×100 relay pool), Simone Facey (Jamaica, 100, 4×100), Jazmine Fray (Jamaica, 800m), Shavez Hart (Bahamas, 100m, 200m), Fred Kerley (US, 400m, 4×400), Ioannis Kyriazis (Greece, Javelin), Fabrice Lapierre (Australia, Long Jump), Shamier Little (US, 400m hurdles), Lindon Victor (Grenada, Decathlon), and Ameer Webb (US, 200m).

Brazier won the 800m title in 1:44.14, the second fastest time of his career, to earn a trip to London for the World Championships. Last season, as an Aggie freshman, Brazier won the NCAA title in a collegiate and U.S. junior record of 1:43.55.

Little, meanwhile, improved her career best in the 400m hurdles to an elite world-class level as she posted a time of 52.75 seconds as runner-up in the final. Little entered the meet with a best of 53.44 from the Prefontaine Classic held in May.

Then Webb claimed the 200m in 20.09 while running into a -2.3 head wind to defeat Christian Coleman, who was second in 20.10.

With victories by Webb and Brazier combined with the win by Fred Kerley on Saturday, Texas A&M athletes swept men’s U.S. titles at 200, 400 and 800 meters this weekend.

“We had big days across the board with our collegiate kids and with our post-graduates,” said Texas A&M head coach Pat Henry . “We’ve also had some people around the world that did well this weekend. I’m extremely pleased with efforts of our kids, they did a great job.

“I think it’s smart for young people to understand that you need to stay with what got you there. The grass isn’t always greener somewhere else. Brazier and Little understand that and have stayed and trained in our philosophy of training. They continue to get better.”

Rio Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad won the 400m hurdle final in 52.64, bettering her meet record of 52.88 set at the Olympic Trials last year, as she moved to No. 6 on the all-time world list as well as No. 4 on the all-time U.S. list.

With her 52.75 clocking, Little is the No. 9 performer on the all-time world list as well as the No. 5 performer, with the No. 7 performance, on the all-time U.S. list. In third place with a time of 52.95 was Kori Carter, marking the first time three women have run under 53 seconds in the same 400m hurdle race.

Maintaining second place for a majority of the first half of the race behind Erik Sowinski, Brazier split 51.38 at 400m as Sowinski led the field with a 51.31. With 650m remaining, Brazier passed Sowinski and pulled away from the field.

Heading down the homestretch Brazier cruised to the win as Isaiah Harris passed the rest of the field to claim second in 1:44.53 with Drew Windle in third at 1:44.95. Sowinski finished fourth in 1:45.39.

Aggie recruit Samantha Watson ran 2:00.99 to place sixth in the 800m final, producing the second fastest time in her young career. Texas A&M junior Will Williams placed eighth in the long jump with a wind-aided mark of 25-11 (7.90).

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics