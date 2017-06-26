Home » Featured Stories, News » Man Knocked Unconscious In Northgate

Man Knocked Unconscious In Northgate

Posted by Featured Stories, News Monday, June 26th, 2017

What started as a verbal argument in the Northgate district early Saturday morning resulted in a physical fight that landed one man in the hospital with a broken jaw.

College Station police have not disclosed if they know what caused the dispute along University near Boyett.

The victim wound up in the street after being struck two of three Hispanic men involved in the initial altercation.

No arrests have been announced.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=116951

Posted by on Jun 26 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-