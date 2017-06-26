Man Knocked Unconscious In Northgate

Man Knocked Unconscious In NorthgateFeatured Stories, News Monday, June 26th, 2017
What started as a verbal argument in the Northgate district early Saturday morning resulted in a physical fight that landed one man in the hospital with a broken jaw.
College Station police have not disclosed if they know what caused the dispute along University near Boyett.
The victim wound up in the street after being struck two of three Hispanic men involved in the initial altercation.
No arrests have been announced.
Posted by Bill Oliver on Jun 26 2017.