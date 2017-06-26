Four More Texas Children Die Inside Hot Vehicles

WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) – Authorities say a Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in the hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson, and that they didn’t lock themselves in, as she initially said.

Twenty-four-year-old Cynthia Marie Randolph was jailed Friday on two counts of causing serious bodily harm to a child.

Parker County sheriff’s officials say she told investigators Friday that she found the kids playing in the car May 26 and then closed the door and left them inside when the 2-year-old refused to come out.

She acknowledged going back into the home west of Fort Worth, smoking marijuana and then napping for two or three hours.

Temperatures reached the mid-90s that day.

Online jail records don’t list an attorney for her.

_______________________________________________________________________

HOUSTON (AP) – Police say a 7-month-old boy has died after he was left in a car outside a Houston business while his father was inside working.

Authorities say the infant’s 36-year-old father had dropped off two of his three children at a day care Friday and then went to work.

The boy normally was left with a baby sitter and the man’s wife called him at the end of the workday inquiring where the child was.

The father went out to his car and found the boy unresponsive. The circumstances weren’t clear that lead the child to be left in the car.

Temperatures Friday were in the 90s.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are expected to forward the case to the Harris County district attorney’s office for review.

_______________________________________________________________________

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Police in Texas say a three-year-old has died after he climbed into a hot car that was parked in the yard of his Fort Worth home.

Investigators believe the boy, Keandre Goodman, was inside the vehicle for at least 45 minutes on Friday when his parents discovered him.

The temperature in Fort Worth was 98 degrees (37 degrees Celsius) that day.

Police say Keandre was found unresponsive inside the car, which was inoperable.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This was the second such death in Texas on Friday. In Houston, police say a 7-month-old boy died after he was left in a car outside a business while his father was inside working.