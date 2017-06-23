William Petersson runner-up in Junior javelin, Aggies advance five to USATF semifinals

SACRAMENTO – With temperatures reaching a high of 111 degrees at Hornet Stadium, the first day of action got underway in the USATF Outdoor Championships and USATF Junior Championships on the Sacramento State campus.

Aggie athletes advancing to the next round of competition in the USATF Championships included Fred Kerley (400m), Mylik Kerley (400m), Aaliyah Brown (100m), Jessica Beard (400m), and Donavan Brazier (800m).

In the USATF Junior Championships, Aggie frosh William Petersson place second in the javelin with a mark of 216-6 (66.00). The Junior meet serves as the qualifying meet for the U.S. squad that will compete at the Pan American Junior Championships in Lima, Peru, from July 21-23. Team USA will have two entrants per event among athletes who have meet the qualifying standards.

Finals on the first day of the USATF Championships included the women’s javelin as Madalaine Stulce and Audrey Malone placed seventh and eighth. Stulce produced a mark of 168-1 (51.24) while Malone threw 166-1 (50.62).

Former Texas A&M volunteer assistant coach Ariana Ince finished second with a throw of 191-4 (58.32) as Kara Winger won the title with a heave of 206-0 (62.80). The top three finishers, who have the qualifying standard, will represent the United States at the IAAF World Championships in London from August 4-13.

In the women’s 10,000m final, Aggie alum Natosha Rogers placed fifth with a time of 31:54.62 to set a career best as she bettered the 31:59.21 she established as runner-up in the 2012 Olympic Trials.

Through the first half of the race, Rogers was part of the lead group and she raced in fifth place for a majority of the race. After splitting 16:26.37 at 5,000m, Rogers was still with the lead pack in fifth place. When they passed 8,000m, though, Rogers fell off the pace of the leaders but maintained her place through the remainder of the race.

NCAA champion Fred Kerley won his heat of the 400m in a comfortable 45.13 while Mylik Kerley finished second in another heat with a career best time of 45.32, which moves him to No. 11 on the Texas A&M all-time list. Both Kerley’s were automatic qualifiers to the semifinals.

Aaliyah Brown produced a career best time of 11.01 seconds (1.6 wind) as runner-up in a heat of the 100m prelims. Brown now equals No. 2 performer and performance on the Aggie all-time list, trailing the school record of 10.95 set by Simone Facey in 2008 at altitude and equal to the 11.01 by Ashley Collier in 2012.

Brown improved her previous best of 11.08 from the 2015 NCAA semifinals as well as a wind-aided best of 11.05 from the NCAA West meet this season.

Her 11.01 was equal to the fourth fastest time among the first round of the 100m. Tori Bowie led the field with a 10.90 and was followed by Morolake Akinosun (10.98) and Babara Pierre (10.99). Matching Brown’s 11.01 was Oregon’s Deajah Stevens.

Prelims in the men’s 800m had Donavan Brazier advancing on time with a 1:46.97 as he placed third in the opening heat. Aggie frosh Devin Dixon finished fifth in the same heat with Brazier, but didn’t advance on time with a 1:48.03.

Aggie alum Jessica Beard advanced to the semifinal of the 400m as she placed fourth in her heat with a time of 51.90 from lane 1.

