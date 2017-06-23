Street Work Starting Saturday At Villa Maria & Carter Creek In Bryan

From the city of Bryan:

To accommodate traffic signal improvements, the installation of new accessible sidewalks, and a new roadway surface at the intersection of East Villa Maria Road (FM 1179) and Carter Creek Parkway, intermittent lane closures will begin this Saturday, June 24, 2017. Once complete, this Capital Improvement Project (CIP) will provide not only improved traffic signal capabilities but also a new roadway surface, new pavement markings, and improved accessibility for pedestrians.

Contractors will begin intermittent lane closures at the intersection of East Villa Maria Road and Carter Creek Parkway on Saturday, June 24th, between 6:30 AM and 12 PM. The temporary closures will allow contractors to secure a cable across the roadway and install the temporary traffic signal heads. Uniformed peace officers will provide traffic control during these intermittent lane closures to reduce traffic congestion.

This project also includes the installation of new curbs and gutters; accessible sidewalks and curb ramps; and an asphalt roadway surface with new pavement markings. To accommodate this work, additional intermittent lane closures will continue at this intersection through September 2017 with work completed on weekdays between 8 AM and 5 PM, weather permitting.

This $312,000 contract was approved by the Bryan City Council on November 21, 2016. Brazos Paving Inc. (BPI) will serve as the lead contractor. For additional information about this project, including a project map and the construction plans, please visit Street and Sidewalk Projects page.