NBA Draft

DALLAS (AP) – The Dallas Mavericks were surprised that North Carolina State freshman point guard Dennis Smith Jr. was available when they picked at No. 9 in the NBA draft, the same spot that led them to Dirk Nowitzki nearly 20 years ago. The Mavericks didn’t hesitate to fill their biggest need after missing the playoffs for just the second time in the past 17 seasons. Smith has the chance to be a rare walk-in starter for Dallas.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – The San Antonio Spurs have selected guard Derrick White of Colorado with the No. 29 pick in the NBA draft. The 6-foot-5 White averaged 18.3 points in his lone season with the Buffaloes. His selection is the first step in what could be a frenzied offseason for the Spurs. San Antonio is reportedly interested in adding All-Star point guard Chris Paul through free agency, but would have to clear salary cap space to do so.

HOUSTON (AP) – The Houston Rockets have selected German center Isaiah Hartenstein in the second round of the NBA draft with the 43rd pick. The Rockets also picked Oregon forward Dillon Brooks at No. 45, then traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies.